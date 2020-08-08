BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals play the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference seeding round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

The Capitals are 25-14-4 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.4 goals on 32.0 shots per game.

The Bruins are 14-6-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 48 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 67 points. Garnet Hathaway has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Washington.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 48 goals and has 95 points. Marchand has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 5.7 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (personal), John Carlson: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.