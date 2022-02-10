Cole Caufield broke a 17-game goalless drought and Rem Pitlick added his ninth goal of the season for Montreal, which is winless in eight games. The Canadiens have lost six in a row in regulation (0-6-2) and have the NHL’s worst record at 8-31-7.

St. Louis replaced Dominique Ducharme, who was fired on Wednesday, but it was more of the same for the Canadiens. For the fifth time in six games, they pulled their starting goalie. Cayden Primeau allowed four goals from 15 shots before Samuel Montembeault was brought in at 5:18 of the second period. He blocked all eight shots he faced.

The Capitals stunned the Habs with two quick goals early in the first period. Snively picked up his first goal by scoring on a rebound off Primeau at 5:04. Twenty seconds later, McMicheal’s shot from the high slot through a screen beat Primeau between the pads.

The Capitals went ahead 3-0 at 3:40 of the second period when Hagelin took the puck from his own end, drove the length of the ice and scored with a wrist shot from a tight angle.

Montreal responded 23 seconds later when Pitlick slammed in a loose puck in the crease, but Snively added his second goal just over a minute later, forcing St. Louis to pull Primeau.

Caufield broke his long drought on a power play at 15:58, taking Nick Suzuki’s pass and scoring from a tight angle to make it 4-2 heading to the third.

Caufield scored again with 5:09 left in regulation, but the goal was disallowed following a coach’s challenge by Washington. After review, the challenge showed that Montreal’s Tyler Toffoli tried to keep the puck in the offensive zone from an offside position.

Wilson iced the game with the empty-netter at 18:45.

NO OVECHKIN

Alex Ovechkin did not play because of Canada’s COVID-19 protocols, which bar anyone who tests positive from entering the country for 10 days. He tested positive last week and missed the All Star game.

Notes: The Capitals won their third straight road game and are 14-5-4 away from home. They beat Montreal 6-3 in October. ... Capitals coach Peter Laviolette is one victory shy of becoming the 10th NHL head coach with 700 wins.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Return home to play host to Ottawa in Super Bowl Sunday matinee.

Canadiens: Host Columbus on Saturday.

