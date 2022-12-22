Capitals beat Senators in OT, Ovechkin stuck at 800 goals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OTTAWA, Ontario — Alex Ovechkin went without a goal for the fourth straight game, while Marcus Johansson scored 2:04 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ovechkin is stuck at 800 goals, one short of tying Gordie Howe for second place in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky. The Russian star had two assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his first start since sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 3.

Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa and Cam Talbot stopped 37 shots. Batherson tied it at 2 with a power-play goal 3:04 into the third period to extend his points streak to 10 games.

HURRICANS 4, PENGUINS 3, OT

PITTSBURGH — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to lift streaking Carolina past Pittsburgh.

Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record.

In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty passing sequence with his 800th NHL point and Slavin ended the play when he beat goalie Tristan Jarry at the top of the crease.

Martin Necas, Jordan Staal and Jalen Chatfield — with his first NHL goal — also scored and Antti Raanta stopped 24 shots.

Sidney Crosby scored his 19th goal for Pittsburgh. Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn also scored.

BRUINS 3, JETS 2

BOSTON — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and NHL-leading Boston rallied to beat Winnipeg.

The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home.

Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, FLYERS 3

TORONTO — William Nylander scored his 20th goal and had two assists to help Toronto beat Philadelphia.

The Maple Leafs (21-7-6) have won six straight at home.

Mitch Marner added a goal and an assist, Michael Bunting and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves.

Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee scored 1:23 apart for Philadelphia in the third to make it a one-goal game. Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Flyers.

RANGERS 5, ISLANDERS 3

NEW YORK — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the Rangers beat the Islanders for their eighth win in nine games.

Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots.

Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov each had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders. They lost for the fifth time in six games.

