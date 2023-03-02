Wilson scores in OT, Capitals knock off Ducks 3-2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tom Wilson scored his second goal of the game 1:09 into overtime and the Washington Capitals defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday night. Martin Fehervary also scored, Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves and the Capitals won for the second time in three games following a six-game losing skid.

Troy Terry scored for the fourth straight game, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Ducks had their three-game win streak snapped. John Gibson made 36 saves, but Anaheim has not won four in a row this season.

The Capitals needed a victory to stay in the Eastern Conference wild-card race, and Wilson ensured they picked up both points by shooting a bouncing puck between Gibson’s legs off T.J. Oshie’s centering pass during the extra 3-on-3 hockey.

Wilson scored eight seconds into the third for a 2-1 lead, burying a one-timer in the slot after Trevor van Riemsdyk picked off a poor clearance attempt at the blue line.

Advertisement

Zegras notched 20 goals for the second straight season when he tied it at 2, reaching out to slap in Mason McTavish’s rebound at 4:17 shortly after a power play expired.

Terry got his fourth goal and fifth point in four games since returning from an upper-body injury, tying it up at 1 with 6:59 left in the first.

Fehervary opened the scoring off a cross-ice pass through the slot by Nicklas Backstrom for his fifth goal 8:58 into the game.

ABSENCES APLENTY Capitals D Nick Jensen did not return after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period. Jensen, who signed a three-year contract extension worth $12.15 million on Tuesday, appeared to be hurt making contact with Ducks D Simon Benoit in the corner 5:05 into the first.

Fehervary left in the third and did not return because of a lower-body injury, leaving Washington with four defensemen to finish out the game.

UP NEXT Capitals: At San Jose on Saturday. Ducks: Host Montreal on Friday. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article