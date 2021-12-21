Of the 50 games postponed, 45 have occurred over the past two weeks with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America. More than 15% of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol, a list that continues to grow.
The Buffalo Sabres enter their holiday break by placing forwards Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons in COVID-19 protocol.
General manager Kevyn Adams said Girgensons is experiencing symptoms while Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza are not. Hinostroza landed in the protocol a day earlier.
The positive tests led to the Sabres canceling practice on Tuesday. The team has been off since a 3-2 overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Friday and had its two games against Columbus and one against Colorado postponed this week after both teams’ schedules were paused because of virus problems.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports