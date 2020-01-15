The Capitals are 7-7-1 against the rest of their division. Washington is eighth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 0.9.

The Devils are 5-6-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Jan. 11, New Jersey won 5-1. Nico Hischier recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 28 goals and has collected 44 points. Evgeny Kuznetsov has recorded four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with a plus-four in 44 games played this season. Hischier has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Devils: Kyle Palmieri: day to day (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.