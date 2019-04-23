Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Washington Capitals (48-26-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes face off in game seven of the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Wednesday for the 11th time this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 5-2.

The Capitals are 24-11-6 at home. Washington is fifth in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Hurricanes are 13-13-2 against the rest of their division. Carolina has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 81.6 percent of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson leads the Capitals with 57 assists and has collected 70 points this season. Nicklas Backstrom has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 55 total assists and has recorded 76 points. Warren Foegele has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: out indefinitely (upper body), Michal Kempny: out indefinitely (lower body).

Hurricanes Injuries: Micheal Ferland: out (upper body), Andrei Svechnikov: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.