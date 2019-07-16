ARLINGTON, Va. — The Capitals have re-signed winger Jakub Vrana to a $6.7 million, two-year contract, the biggest item left on Washington’s offseason checklist.
The 23-year-old restricted free agent set career highs with 24 goals, 23 assists and 47 points last season. He has 80 points in 176 NHL regular-season games.
The Czech had three goals and five assists during the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup run and scored first in the title-clinching Game 5 in the final at Vegas.
Cap-strapped Washington still has to re-sign restricted free agent defenseman Christian Djoos and forward Chandler Stephenson. Each is scheduled for a salary arbitration hearing.
___
Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno
___
