FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 file photo, Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13), of the Czech Republic, skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Washington. The Washington Capitals have re-signed Jakub Vrana to a $6.7 million, two-year contract. The Prague native had three goals and five assists during the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup run and scored first in the title-clinching Game 5 of the final at Vegas. (Nick Wass, File/Associated Press)

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Capitals have re-signed winger Jakub Vrana to a $6.7 million, two-year contract, the biggest item left on Washington’s offseason checklist.

The 23-year-old restricted free agent set career highs with 24 goals, 23 assists and 47 points last season. He has 80 points in 176 NHL regular-season games.

The Czech had three goals and five assists during the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup run and scored first in the title-clinching Game 5 in the final at Vegas.

Cap-strapped Washington still has to re-sign restricted free agent defenseman Christian Djoos and forward Chandler Stephenson. Each is scheduled for a salary arbitration hearing.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.