Washington Capitals (48-26-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Washington leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 5-0. Warren Foegele scored a team-high two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

The Hurricanes are 24-13-4 at home. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference recording 34 shots per game while averaging three goals.

The Capitals are 33-14-5 in Eastern Conference play. Washington has scored 274 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging three goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 51.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 30 goals, adding 53 assists and collecting 83 points. Teuvo Teravainen has totaled 7 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 51 goals, adding 38 assists and totaling 89 points. T.J. Oshie has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, five assists, two penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, three penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Micheal Ferland: day to day (upper body), Calvin de Haan: day to day (upper body), Andrei Svechnikov: out (upper body).

Capitals Injuries: Michal Kempny: out indefinitely (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

