Washington Capitals (48-26-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Washington leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference first round with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the 10th time this season. The Capitals won the last meeting 6-0. Nicklas Backstrom scored a team-high two goals for the Capitals in the victory.

The Hurricanes are 13-13-2 against Metropolitan Division teams. Carolina leads the league shooting 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Capitals are 19-7-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. Washington is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 51.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 83 total points, scoring 30 goals and collecting 53 assists. Dougie Hamilton has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Michal Kempny leads the Capitals with a plus-24 in 71 games played this season. Backstrom has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Micheal Ferland: out (upper body), Jordan Martinook: out (lower body), Calvin de Haan: out (upper body), Andrei Svechnikov: out (upper body).

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: out indefinitely (upper body), Michal Kempny: out indefinitely (lower body).

