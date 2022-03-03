It’s Carolina’s first outdoor game and Washington’s fourth. The Hurricanes were supposed to host an outdoor game in 2021, but that was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The teams met in the first round of the 2019 postseason, the year after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. The Hurricanes won that series with a double-overtime goal in Game 7.
“It was a battle of a playoff series,” Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. “Very good team, and it was a lot of fun. It was a great grind.”
The Boston Bruins are set to host the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, with the Pittsburgh Penguins their expected opponent. Fenway Sports Group bought a majority stake in the Penguins late last year.
