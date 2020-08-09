Jake DeBrusk scored and Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for Boston, which also got an assist from winger Ondrej Kase in his round-robin debut.
STARS 2, BLUES 1, SO
EDMONTON, Alberta — Joe Pavelski tied it with 31.4 seconds left in the third period, Anton Khudobin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and Dallas beat St. Louis to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
Denis Gurianov scored the only goal of the shootout.
Dallas will face the Calgary Flames in the first round of the playoffs. Defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis went winless in the round robin and will next face the Vancouver Canucks.
Khudobin made 12 saves in regulation and overtime for the Stars.
Blues backup Jake Allen stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced in his first action of the NHL’s restart. Robert Thomas scored on the first shot of the game, and the Blues didn’t have another goal the rest of the way.
