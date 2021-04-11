Siegenthaler is a restricted free agent after this season. The 2015 second-round pick from Switzerland has 13 points in 97 regular-season NHL games, all with the Capitals.
The third-round pick the Devils sent to the Capitals is Arizona’s that they acquired by trading 2018 MVP Taylor Hall to the Coyotes last year.
New Jersey put veteran defenseman Sami Vatanen on waivers Sunday and could also trade Dmitry Kulikov and Ryan Murray before the deadline.
