The Capitals have gone 12-2-1 away from home. Washington ranks fifth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 1.1.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 10 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 27 points. Drew Doughty has totaled one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Carlson leads the Capitals with 40 points, scoring nine goals and collecting 31 assists. Alex Ovechkin has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

