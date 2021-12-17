NOTES: The Jets announced that, to comply with the latest Manitoba Health public-health order announced Friday, their games at Canada Life Centre will be limited to 50% capacity between Dec. 21-Jan. 11. Friday night’s game was played at full capacity. Sunday’s game against St. Louis will proceed with full capacity. The Jets plan to contact current seat holders by Dec. 21 to explain how they plan to reduce capacity. … The Jets have home games scheduled on Dec. 27 and Dec. 29, as well as Jan. 8 and Jan. 10.