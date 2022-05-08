Caps' Kuznetsov, Stars' Benn fined $5,000 for high sticking

NEW YORK — Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jamie Benn of Dallas were fined $5,000 Sunday for high sticking on a pair of incidents that didn’t get penalized during their games.

Kuznetsov’s play against Florida’s Noel Acciari came in the first period of the Capitals’ 6-1 victory in Game 3 Saturday, which put Washington up 2-1 in the Eastern Conference first-round series.