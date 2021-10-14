NOTES: The Goodyear blimp was hovering over FLA Live Arena as fans arrived. ... Guentzel, who missed the opener because of COVID-19 protocols, played in his 300th career game. ... The Panthers paid tribute to the team’s alternate governor, U.S. Army Gen. Raymond Odierno, who died earlier this month. Odierno led the Army division that captured Iraq dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003. ... Pittsburgh became the first team to score two power-play goals in the same period of a regular-season game against Florida since Los Angeles got two in the third period of a 4-3 Panthers win on Jan. 16, 2020. Tampa Bay did it twice against Florida in last season’s playoffs.