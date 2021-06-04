Pierre-Luc Dubois centered Winnipeg’s top line with Kyle Connor on the left and captain Blake Wheeler on the other side. Jets center Paul Stastny missed his second game of the series because an undisclosed injury.
Game 3 is Sunday night in Montreal, with Game 4 set for Monday night.
Winnipeg again hosted 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers at Bell MTS Place.
When the Canadiens return home, they’ll also have fans in the stands. The club was the first NHL team in Canada to have a crowd this year, allowing 2,500 fans to attend Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after Quebec loosened restrictions.