The Blue Jackets are 9-7-4 in conference games. Columbus has allowed 19 power-play goals, killing 79.1% of opponent chances.

The Capitals are 3-2-1 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks second in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 21.

Columbus defeated Washington 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 9. Cam Atkinson scored two goals for the Blue Jackets in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 10 goals and has totaled 20 points. Gustav Nyquist has totaled three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 21 goals and has 33 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: None listed.

