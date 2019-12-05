Blake Lizotte had a goal and Jonathan Quick made 19 saves for the Kings, who lost for the third time in their past 10 home games.

Carlson continued his strong start to December by breaking out of his own zone before placing a shot over Quick’s right shoulder from the right point to put Washington up 1-0 at 4:36 of the first. It was Carlson’s 100th career goal, becoming the fifth Capitals defenseman and the 13th American-born defenseman to reach the century mark.

Carlson made it 2-0 at 13:27, getting Quick to commit too early and scoring around the prone goalie.

The Kings started well before finding themselves trading chances with the Capitals, and Carlson was there to strike for his third multi-goal game and 13th multi-point game in 30 appearances this season.

Los Angeles did dig in to establish the forecheck as the game went on and got to 2-1 at 3:20 of the third. Lizotte charged in off the bench and poked in a loose puck at the near post after Samsonov could not control it behind his own net.

Wilson added an empty-netter at 18:41 to restore a two-goal margin

NOTES: Washington’s T.J. Oshie had an assist to extend his point streak to four games. He has one goals and six assists in that span. … The Capitals are 7-0-3 against the Pacific Division. … Lars Eller had an assist for the second straight game. … Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom missed his seventh straight game because of an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Wrap the four-game road trip at Anaheim on Friday night.

Kings: At Edmonton on Friday night.

