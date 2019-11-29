The Lightning are 10-4-1 in conference play. Tampa Bay averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Mikhail Sergachev leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson has recorded 36 total points while scoring eight goals and adding 28 assists for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 16 total assists and has recorded 20 points. Nikita Kucherov has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (upper body).

Lightning Injuries: Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

