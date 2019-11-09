The Hurricanes are 6-4-1 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina has converted on 21.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 11 power-play goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with seven goals and has totaled 11 points. Connor Brown has recorded two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Dougie Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with 17 points, scoring seven goals and collecting 10 assists. Sebastian Aho has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Hurricanes Injuries: Erik Haula: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

