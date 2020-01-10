The Coyotes are 14-7-3 on the road. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Taylor Hall leads them averaging 0.9.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 23 goals and has totaled 39 points. Teravainen has totaled seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 14 goals and has 22 points. Nick Schmaltz has collected 10 assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .871 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (shoulder), Antti Raanta: day to day (lower-body).

