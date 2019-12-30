The Canadiens are 9-10-6 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal has converted on 24.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 25 power-play goals.

Carolina took down Montreal 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 22 goals and has totaled 35 points. Lucas Wallmark has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Phillip Danault leads the Canadiens with a plus-10 in 39 games played this season. Tomas Tatar has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Canadiens: Joel Armia: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

