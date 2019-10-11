New York finished 30-17-5 in Eastern Conference action and 24-14-3 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Islanders recorded 11 shutouts last season while compiling a .925 save percentage.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: out (core).
Islanders Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD