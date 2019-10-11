New York Islanders (1-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (4-0-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads to Carolina in Eastern Conference action.

Carolina went 13-13-2 in Metropolitan Division action and 24-13-4 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 44 power play goals with a 17.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

New York finished 30-17-5 in Eastern Conference action and 24-14-3 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Islanders recorded 11 shutouts last season while compiling a .925 save percentage.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: out (core).

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

