New York Islanders (48-27-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Carolina leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 2-1.

The Hurricanes are 13-13-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina leads the NHL shooting 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Islanders are 30-17-5 against conference opponents. New York has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 14.5 percent of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Pesce leads the Hurricanes with a plus-35 in 73 games played this season. Warren Foegele has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-22 in 78 games played this season. Jordan Eberle has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .952 save percentage.

Hurricanes: Averaging 2.7 goals, 5.0 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out indefinitely (upper body), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper body), Micheal Ferland: day to day (upper body), Andrei Svechnikov: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).

Islanders Injuries: Andrew Ladd: out for season (torn acl), Johnny Boychuk: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.