Montreal finished 27-17-8 in Eastern Conference games and 19-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Canadiens scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD