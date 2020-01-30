The Golden Knights are 11-10-4 on the road. Vegas has surrendered 34 power-play goals, killing 79.5% of opponent chances.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaccob Slavin leads the Hurricanes with a plus-27 in 50 games played this season. Teuvo Teravainen has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 21 goals and has 47 points. Paul Stastny has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (lower body), William Karlsson: out (upper body).

