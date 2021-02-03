The 28-year-old Mrazek leads all NHL goaltenders with a 0.99 goals-against average as well as a .955 save percentage. Mrazek has two shutouts in four appearances this year.
Mrazek’s absence means the Hurricanes will lean more on on James Reimer, who entered the year as part of a tandem with Mrazek, and Alex Nedeljkovic.
Carolina plays the second half of a two-game set at Chicago on Thursday. The Hurricanes have won six of seven to start the season, including all four games since returning from a COVID-19 pause that led to the postponement of four games.
