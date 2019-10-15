Carolina went 46-29-7 overall with a 22-16-3 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 243 total goals last season, 44 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (upper body), Jordan Martinook: out (core).

