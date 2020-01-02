Washington Capitals (27-9-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-14-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals travel to play the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are 3-7-1 against Metropolitan Division opponents. Carolina is sixth in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Capitals are 5-5-1 against the rest of their division. Washington is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 24.

Carolina took down Washington 6-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 28. Warren Foegele scored two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 33 assists and has recorded 40 points this season. Nino Niederreiter has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

John Carlson has collected 50 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 37 assists for the Capitals. Nicklas Backstrom has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Erik Haula: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals: Christian Djoos: day to day (upper body), Michal Kempny: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.