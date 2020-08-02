The Hurricanes are 20-17-2 in Eastern Conference games. Carolina is seventh in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.7.
The Rangers are 24-17-2 against conference opponents. New York ranks second in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.1 shots per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 66 total points for the Hurricanes, 38 goals and 28 assists. Justin Williams has six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.
Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-36 in 69 games this season. Mika Zibanejad has 14 goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .895 save percentage.
Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: Dougie Hamilton: day to day (undisclosed).
Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (undisclosed), Jesper Fast: day to day (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.