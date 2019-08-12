RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed team president and general manager Don Waddell to a contract extension.

Owner Tom Dundon announced the signing of the multi-year deal Monday, but team officials did not disclose its specific length or terms.

The 60-year-old Waddell had been mentioned as a candidate for the Minnesota Wild’s GM vacancy. He has been with the organization since 2014, and the Hurricanes made their first playoff appearance in a decade during his first season as the team’s full-time GM.

Dundon says Waddell’s “leadership and experience are invaluable to our organization.”

He was the Atlanta Thrashers’ GM from 1998-2010.

