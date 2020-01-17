The Ducks are 7-15-2 in road games. Anaheim averages 11.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 84 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 18, Anaheim won 4-2. Rickard Rakell recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen has recorded 44 total points while scoring nine goals and collecting 35 assists for the Hurricanes. Lucas Wallmark has totaled 7 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 21 total assists and has recorded 32 points. Adam Henrique has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Dougie Hamilton: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: None listed.

