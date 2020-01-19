The Islanders are 8-7-1 against the rest of their division. New York has given up 26 power-play goals, killing 80% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 11, Carolina won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 24 goals and has recorded 41 points. Warren Foegele has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

AD

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 19 goals and has 37 points. Jordan Eberle has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Dougie Hamilton: out (lower body).

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.