Florida and Carolina open a two-game set on Thursday in Sunrise, Florida.

Jordan Martinook added an empty net goal with 2.2 seconds left. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 26 shots for the victory.

Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, which sits three points behind the division leaders in the Central with 10 games remaining.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 32 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

After a scoreless first period, Niederreiter opened the scoring 7:48 into the second period, cutting to the slot and taking a backhand feed from Vincent Trocheck before slipping a wrist shot into the top corner for his 16th of the season.

Advertisement

Staal scored 25 seconds later as he battled with Yanni Gourde at the right circle, but was able to deflect Dougie Hamilton’s shot past Vasilevskiy. Lorentz made it 3-0 at 16:45, taking a pass from Morgan Geekie out of the corner and getting a free look from the bottom of the right circle for his second of the season.

Point answered with his 20th goal of the season 18 seconds later, pushing a pass from Ondrej Palat past Nedeljkovic at 17:03.

Story continues below advertisement

RARE DOUBLE PLAY

Tampa Bay turned to Vasilevskiy in net for the second consecutive night, a rare double dip for the former Vezina Trophy winner. The last time Vasilevskiy started on back-to-back nights in the regular season came on Nov. 28-29, 2017, which was the second time he did so during the 2017-18 season, after starting on consecutive nights to open the season. Vasilevskiy did start on back-to-back nights in the playoffs last season, including Games 4 and 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against Dallas.

Advertisement

NOT THE RIGHT TIMING FOR TERAVAINEN

Carolina LW Teuvo Teravainen remains sidelined with concussion symptoms, missing his 22nd consecutive game on Tuesday. But coach Rod Brind’Amour hinted a return is getting closer.

“We’re still waiting on him,’’ Brind’Amour said. “Hopefully we’ll get him in soon. I don’t think it’s in the next day or two, I think we’re still a few days away, but that’s kind of up to him at this point.’’

UP NEXT

Carolina: At Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Tampa Bay: Host Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

___