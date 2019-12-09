The Hurricanes are 8-6-1 in road games. Carolina has allowed 15 power-play goals, killing 85.6% of opponent opportunities.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 53 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 34 assists. Connor McDavid has totaled five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 16 goals and has 27 points. Andrei Svechnikov has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body), Zack Kassian: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes Injuries: Martin Necas: day to day (lower body).

