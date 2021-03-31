The Hurricanes are 23-8-3 against the rest of their division. Carolina is sixth in the Nhl recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.8 assists.
The teams meet for the second straight game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kane has 49 total points for the Blackhawks, 13 goals and 36 assists. Alex DeBrincat has 8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.
Martin Necas leads the Hurricanes with a plus-16 in 31 games this season. Sebastian Aho has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.
Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .923 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.
Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.