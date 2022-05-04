Carolina's Raanta out of Game 2 after Pastrnak's hit to head

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina goalie Antti Raanta left the Hurricanes’ playoff game against the Boston Bruins in the first period Wednesday night after David Pastrnak struck him in the head with a gloved hand.
Raanta was helped off and replaced by rookie Pyotr Kochetkov at the 7:47 mark. The Hurricanes ruled him out for the night during the first intermission with what was described only as an upper-body injury.
Pastrnak was originally called for a 5-minute major, though that was changed to a 2-minute goaltender interference call to loud boos from a fuming Carolina crowd. Those boos followed Pastrnak the moment he came out of the penalty box, too.
Carolina’s goaltender position and been a concern coming into the series with No. 1 netminder Frederik Andersen still sidelined by a lower-body injury from late in the regular season. But Raanta had 35 saves in the 5-1 win in Game 1 for earning his first playoff start.
Raanta’s exit pushed Carolina deeper into its roster for this one. Kotchetkov went 3-0 in the regular season, getting work after Andersen’s injury followed by a brief scare for Raanta and showing promise.
The Hurricanes have rookie Jack LaFontaine as the emergency backup goaltender, with the 24-year-old having two career NHL games on his resume.
Raanta’s exit came a day after Pittsburgh's Louis Domingue came on in relief of starter Casey DeSmith due to a lower-body injury in the middle of the second overtime against the New York Rangers. Domingue turned away all 17 shots he faced in a triple-OT victory.
