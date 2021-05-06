Carter has wasted little time developing chemistry with McCann and the two certainly looked comfortable with each other as McCann slid a cross-ice pass to Carter that Carter zipped into the net 9:57 into the first to tie the score. Carter needed less than two minutes to put the Penguins in front, taking a nice drop pass from Jason Zucker for a power-play goal. He completed a natural hat trick with a rebound by Houser 4:36 into the second.