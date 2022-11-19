Caufield scores late, Canadiens beat Flyers 5-4 in SO

MONTREAL — Cole Caufield scored with 1.9 seconds left to force overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in a shootout Saturday night.
Nick Suzuki had two assists and scored in the shootout for Montreal. Allen stopped 25 shots.
Owen Tippett scored twice for Philadelphia, Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist and Hart made 28 saves. The Flyers are 0-4-2 in their last six.
UP NEXT
Flyers: Host Calgary on Monday night.
Canadiens: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night to finish a two-game homestand.
___
AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports