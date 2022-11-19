Caufield scores late, Canadiens beat Flyers 5-4 in SO

Caufield scored his second goal of the game, beating Carter Hart with a one-timer from the left side with Montreal goalie Jake Allen off for an extra attacker.

MONTREAL — Cole Caufield scored with 1.9 seconds left to force overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in a shootout Saturday night.

Nick Suzuki had two assists and scored in the shootout for Montreal. Allen stopped 25 shots.

Owen Tippett scored twice for Philadelphia, Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist and Hart made 28 saves. The Flyers are 0-4-2 in their last six.