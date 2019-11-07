Boston finished 49-33 overall and 21-20 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Celtics averaged 112.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.0 last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Hornets Injuries: P.J. Washington: day to day (leg contusion), Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).

Celtics Injuries: Daniel Theis: day to day (ankle), Enes Kanter: day to day (knee), Robert Williams III: day to day (left hip), Jaylen Brown: day to day (illness).

