Jacob Trouba scored for the Rangers, and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 35 saves.

Ottawa got off to a fast start, scoring twice in the first 6 1/2 minutes. Chabot got the Senators going just 57 seconds in with his first goal in 17 games, and Brown scored on the power play at 6:32 for his first NHL goal.

AD

Trouba got the Rangers on the scoreboard with a shot from inside the blue line that took a bounce that fooled Nilsson with 2:40 left in the opening period.

AD

Ottawa continued to control the pace of the game for much of the second period. Ennis gave the Senators a 3-1 lead at 1:11 as he fought his way to the net and beat Lundqvist with a wrist shot.

After failing to score on two power plays, including a double-minor Ottawa’s Christian Jaros, the Rangers got into penalty trouble themselves.

Ottawa had a two-man advantage, and Lundqvist made three big saves, but was then beat by Duclair with 6:36 remaining. .

The Senators had another two-man advantage 16 seconds later, but were unable to beat Lundqvist again.

AD

NOTES: This was the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Rangers won the first meeting, 4-1 here on Oct. 5, and the Senators won 6-2 at New York on Nov. 4. ... Ottawa recalled Max Lajoie and Jaros from Belleville of the AHL as it deals with injuries on the blue line. ... Lundqvist remained in a tie with Curtis Joseph for fifth place on the NHL’s goalie wins list at 454.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Senators: At Columbus on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD