Marchand tied it at 5:15 of the third with his 18th goal and Chara gave the Bruins the lead at 8:45.

Chabot scored 41 seconds into the third.

Ottawa has lost back-to-back games after winning three straight.

NOTES: Boston was coming of an 8-1 victory in Montreal on Tuesday night. ... The Senators recalled goalie Marcus Hogberg from the AHL with Craig Anderson kept out of the lineup for precautionary reasons. ... Brendan Gaunce made his debut with the Bruins.

UP NEXT:

Bruins: Host New York Rangers on Friday.

Senators: At Minnesota on Friday night.

