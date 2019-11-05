Indiana went 48-34 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Pacers shot 47.5% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).

AD

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Doug McDermott: day to day (sore left foot), Myles Turner: out (sprained right ankle), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD