Chicago finished 22-60 overall and 13-28 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls shot 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Hornets Injuries: None listed.

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: out (hamstring), Shaquille Harrison: day to day (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD