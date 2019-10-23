Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

The Charlotte Hornets host the Chicago Bulls in the season opener.

Charlotte went 39-43 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 111.8 points per game and shoot 47% from the field last season.

Chicago finished 22-60 overall and 13-28 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls shot 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Hornets Injuries: None listed.

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: out (hamstring), Shaquille Harrison: day to day (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD
AD