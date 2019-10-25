Minnesota finished 22-30 in Western Conference play and 11-30 on the road a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 24.6 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).
Timberwolves Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD