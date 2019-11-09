Houston went 53-29 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 22-19 on the road. The Rockets averaged 21.2 assists per game on 39.2 made field goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (left thumb sprain), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot contusion).

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Nene: day to day (abductor).

