Columbus finished 47-31-4 overall and 25-14-2 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 34 power play goals on 221 power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: day to day (lower body).
Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.
