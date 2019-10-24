Philadelphia finished 37-37-8 overall and 18-19-4 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Flyers recorded three shutouts last season while compiling an .895 save percentage.

Thursday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Flyers won the last matchup 4-3.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD